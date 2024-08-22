Lowe Lintas bags creative mandate of Amaron

Delhi: Lowe Lintas has been awarded the creative mandate for Amaron, the flagship brand of Amara Raja Energy and Mobility (formerly known as Amara Raja Batteries), after a contested multi-agency pitch.
This partnership with Lowe Lintas aims to energise Amaron's brand presence and market share.
Commenting on the partnership, Harshavardhana Gourineni, Executive Director – Automotive and Industrial of Amara Raja Group, said, “As Lowe Lintas takes the charge from our longstanding relationship with our previous agency partner, we reflect on our journey with them as they played a pivotal role in establishing and nurturing the Amaron brand over the years, and built a strong market presence in India and the globe. The decision to partner with Lowe Lintas comes as we look to the future and aim to scale new heights. We chose Lowe Lintas for their proven track record of building some of the biggest brands in the country through strategic thinking and creative effectiveness, which aligns perfectly with our vision for the next phase of Amaron's growth in taking the brand to newer heights by building the brand which will now represent all the products the brand is diversified into. Together, we are excited to begin this new chapter and continue to lead the way in our global diversification journey.”
S Subramanyeswar (Subbu), Group CEO – India and Chief Strategy Officer – APAC, MullenLowe Group, sharing his enthusiasm about the appointment, “It is a privilege to be chosen as a partner to lead Amaron’s electrifying journey as they take big strides in the automotive sector! Taking the baton from the brand’s longstanding and respected peer, it is a massive responsibility for us. I’m glad Amaron found in us the right mix of strategic, creative, and digital capabilities to accelerate the brand and the business in their ambitious next phase of growth.”