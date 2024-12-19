0

Advertisment
Advertising

Lowe Lintas bags Complan’s creative mandate

The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Lowe Lintas bags Complan
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Lowe Lintas has been awarded the creative mandate for Complan. 

The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch.

The account will be handled by the Mumbai office of Lowe Lintas.

Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu)
Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu)

 Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu), Group CEO & CSO-APAC, MullenLowe Global, expressed, “It’s an absolute honour to win the strategic and creative mandate for a very special brand like Complan that nourished millions of people in our country.” 

He added, “We look forward to growing Complan taller through a new experiential and storied trajectory that will bring the business, the brand, and the audience it serves closer than they have ever been.”

Lowe Lintas Complan
Advertisment
 