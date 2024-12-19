Lowe Lintas bags Complan’s creative mandate

New Delhi: Lowe Lintas has been awarded the creative mandate for Complan.
The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
The account will be handled by the Mumbai office of Lowe Lintas.
Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu), Group CEO & CSO-APAC, MullenLowe Global, expressed, “It’s an absolute honour to win the strategic and creative mandate for a very special brand like Complan that nourished millions of people in our country.”
He added, “We look forward to growing Complan taller through a new experiential and storied trajectory that will bring the business, the brand, and the audience it serves closer than they have ever been.”