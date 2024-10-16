LoveChild by Masaba turns focus on the Woman herself

New Delhi: LoveChild by Masaba is turning the spotlight onto its founder, Masaba Gupta, in a brand-new campaign that showcases her approach to creating beauty products. The campaign offers a behind-the-scenes look at the brand's creative process, where Masaba’s deep involvement is brought to life through the candid voices of her team.

Speaking about the campaign, Masaba Gupta shares, I’ve always believed that the best products come from getting your hands dirty and staying as close to the process as possible—literally! For me, creating each product for LoveChild is like creating a little piece of myself. I am obsessed with the details, and my team is too—whether they like it or not! This campaign is our way of letting people in on the chaos, the passion, and the pure love that goes into every product we create. It’s about showing that when it comes to quality, there’s no such thing as too involved.”

The heart of the campaign lies in the light-hearted outtakes of the LoveChild team, who spill the beans on what it’s really like working with a founder like Masaba. The campaign gives viewers an inside peek into Masaba’s relentless passion and dedication, revealing just how closely she works with every aspect of LoveChild.

LoveChild by Masaba products is available on lovechild.in and on marketplaces like Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra, Purplle, Flipkart, Tata Cliq Palette, and Tira. It can also be found at over 35 stores located across India.