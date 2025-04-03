Lotus Herbals roll out a metaphoric campaign for their Safe Sun product

Mumbai: Beauty care company Lotus Herbals unveils a new marketing campaign for its Safe Sun Ultra Rx Sunscreen Serum SPF60+ PA++++, its newest innovation in the Safe Sun range.

The brand film’s treatment is designed to appeal to Gen Z and millennial audiences.

The showcases two young girls are sitting on a see-saw, discussing the challenges of using sunscreen. They reveal that their sunscreen provides protection but it causes acne or leaves a heavy white cast which harms their skin. The see-saw, serving as a metaphor for the compromise they are making, is balanced by the entry of the protagonist, who enlightens them on the advantages of applying the Safe Sun UltraRx Sunscreen Serum SPF 60+.

The brand film culminates with the revamped look of the Safe Sun range, which is designed to resonate with the youth.

Speaking on the new Safe Sun Campaign, Mr. Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, "Our new campaign for the Safe Sun UltraRx Sunscreen Serum with SPF60+ PA ++++ emboldens women to combat the sun, with unwavering confidence, while nurturing healthy blemish free skin.”