L’Oréal’s Lex Bradshaw-Zanger named 2025 APAC Effie Awards Chairperson

New Delhi: Effie Asia Pacific has appointed Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer (CDMO) of L’Oréal South Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa Region (SAPMENA), as the 2025 Awards Chairperson.

Zanger has spent almost eight years in the L’Oréal Groupe and currently heads their CDMO team in the SAPMENA region. The team’s broad reach covers deep expertise in media, data, and technology as well as consumer and market intelligence, holding the key responsibility of accelerating the transformation of the eCommerce business and continuing to remain the leaders in marketing innovation.

Prior to joining L’Oréal, Zanger was with McDonald’s and Facebook. He also spent over 10 years in the agency world, with both WPP and Publicis, with his last role being Regional Director for Digital Strategy and Innovation for Leo Burnett MENA.

Alongside his day job, Zanger is a board member of the Mobile Marketing Association for EMEA and the Oxford Saïd Future of Marketing Initiative, a Fellow of The Marketing Academy and The Chartered Institute of Marketing. He is also committed to giving back and using his skills for good as an adviser to multiple start-ups and as part of The School of Marketing’s mentoring programme.

On his appointment, Zanger said, “In a world of shifting channels, evolving trends and AI everywhere, marketing is about creativity and innovation that drives impact and results, by understanding the consumer and engaging with them. In this dynamic world, brands in APAC are redefining the future for new consumer experiences every day, online and offline – and our marketers are leading the charge in driving this impact.

It is therefore an honour for me to return to the judging committee, this time to chair the 2025 APAC Effie Awards to highlight the great work of brands and agencies in delivering impact and creating great work that we can all learn from”.