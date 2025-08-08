L'Oréal India puts Rs 900-crore media mandate on pitch

New Delhi: L'Oréal India has called a pitch for its media mandate, sources confirmed to BestMediaInfo.com.
The business is estimated to be in the Rs 900–100 crore range, making it one of the most significant pitches in the beauty and personal care category this year.
The mandate is currently handled by Wavemaker India, part of WPP Media, which has been managing the account since 2010. The agency last defended the business in a tightly contested 2019 pitch involving some of the country’s top media networks.
Over the years, Wavemaker has overseen the full spectrum of L'Oréal’s media services, including strategy and communications planning to integrated media, content and creative solutions, digital services, investment, and buying. Its remit spans all of the company’s brands in the haircare, skincare, and makeup segments.
The move comes amid a leadership transition at L'Oréal India. In May, Sanchari Biswas was elevated to Head of Media and Digital – Consumer Products Division. In July, the company announced the appointment of Jacques Lebel as the new India Country Manager, effective October 1, 2025. Lebel will succeed Aseem Kaushik, who will take on the role of Chairman.