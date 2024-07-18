Lodestar UM collaborates with LGBTQIA+ owned businesses for Impact Day

Delhi: Lodestar UM, the India unit of UM, a global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, announced its participation in the seventh global Impact Day, under the theme, "One Day, One UM, One Better World."

It was launched in 2016 under UM's corporate social responsibility unit, Better World.

UM employees will participate in activities around three Impact Day pillars: Equity, Sustainability and Wellness.

In India, Lodestar UM has collaborated with LGBTQIA+ owned businesses such as Kai By Mangi, Dopamore, Arttitty, Sabarshh, Ash.Co, Embarque.co, Queergaon, Astitva Jewelry, Podi Nan Maga, and Scoby Labs.

"Our idea for Impact Day goes beyond commerce; we aim to foster enriching connections and meaningful experiences that positively impact the community," said Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM. "By supporting LGBTQIA+ businesses, we are not only contributing to economic empowerment but also celebrating diversity and inclusion in a tangible way. Impact Day is a powerful reminder of how our collective efforts can drive meaningful change and create a better world for everyone."

"UMers from all over the globe look forward every year to volunteering as one connected team for our beloved Impact Day tradition," said Andrea Suarez, Global CEO, UM. "Our theme this year, One Day, One UM, One Better World’ highlights the incredible impact we can have when we harness the power of our collective action to give back to the communities in which we live, serve and flourish.”

Kasper Aakerlund, APAC President UM, said, “Impact Day is a powerful reminder of the positive change we can create when we come together as a global community. It’s a chance for UMers across APAC to make a real difference in the lives of others, and I’m incredibly proud of the diverse and impactful initiatives happening across the region.”

On Thursday, July 18, UM offices across APAC, EMEA, LATAM and North America volunteered with local charities, NGOs and community organisations.