L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Roshni Kavina as National Creative Director

Delhi: L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Roshni Kavina as National Creative Director.

As the National Creative Director, Kavina will be instrumental in further elevating the agency’s creative output, driving innovation, and advancing brand success for clients.

Based out of the agency’s Mumbai office, Kavina will report to Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani, the agency’s Chief Creative Officers.

With two decades of experience in advertising and design, this move marks Kavina’s return to Publicis Groupe. She served as the Executive Creative Director at Publicis Ambience from 2015 to 2021, managing accounts such as Lakmé, Enamor, and Ferrero Rocher.

She has also earlier been with Publicis Groupe at Saatchi & Saatchi and BBH India. Kavina joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from Byju’s International, where she was Brand Strategy and Creative Head for North America and Canada. In addition, she founded ‘The Nextdoor Artist,’ an art studio, in 2013.

Kavina has supported several global luxury brands as an Independent Creative Consultant and played a role in shaping design communications for brands such as The Body Shop, Burberry, Elle18, Vaseline, Pantaloons, Irasva, and Marico, among many others.

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis India, said, “It is heartwarming to see Roshni returning to the team, especially as we continue to expand our portfolio with new lifestyle and luxury brands. Having worked with her in the past on some major brands, I am confident that her expertise in lifestyle and luxury branding, and her design capability will further boost our creative excellence.”

“Roshni comes in at exactly the right time to partner with the creative leadership on a couple of large accounts we’ve recently won. Her skillset greatly enhances the agency’s creative firepower, and we look forward to big things from her in the months to come,” added Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officers, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi in a joint statement.

Kavina said, “I believe that no matter which path we take, as long as we visit new worlds and learn along the way, the journey is well lived. Having worked with Paritosh on some of the most coveted brands in my earlier stint, I am thrilled to return to familiar grounds. It is a pleasure to be a part of a team where each member brings unique strength, and I am excited to help build the lifestyle and luxury brands portfolio for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. I am honoured to be a part of the family and can’t wait to get started.”