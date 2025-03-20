Liqvd Asia acquires Adlift

New Delhi: Liqvd Asia has announced the acquisition of AdLift, the performance marketing and SEO agency.

AdLift’s leadership team will continue managing business functions within a joint leadership framework, reporting to the Liqvd Asia board.

“The focus will be on aligning strategic goals, consolidating technology platforms, and enhancing client servicing efficiency,” stated Liqvd Asia.

Liqvd Asia plans to further invest in AI-driven platforms, automation technologies and integrated digital transformation services.

In a statement, Liqvd Asia said that by acquiring AdLift, the agency has strengthened its position as a full-funnel marketing leader.

“The acquisition aligns with Liqvd Asia’s broader vision of scaling operations in key international markets, including the USA, GCC, APAC, and Europe,” it added.

Arnab Mitra, Founder & Managing Director of Liqvd Asia, stated, "In today's digital-first world, brands require seamless, data-driven marketing strategies that enhance visibility and drive meaningful engagement. This acquisition marks a natural evolution in our journey to create an end-to-end marketing powerhouse that blends storytelling with performance at scale. With AdLift’s expertise in data-led strategies complementing our creative strengths, we are poised to redefine marketing excellence and deliver transformational business results."

Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of AdLift, added, "AdLift has always focused on delivering high-impact SEO and performance marketing solutions. Joining forces with Liqvd Asia allows us to scale our capabilities, offering brands a 360-degree marketing approach that is creative, data-driven, and customer-centric. This acquisition is not just about expansion—it’s about setting new benchmarks in digital marketing innovation."