LIA announces 2024 direct and integration jury

New Delhi: London International Awards (LIA), announced Susan Credle, Chair of FCB and Creative Advisor to IPG as Jury President for Integration, as well as the inaugural Direct competition.

Credle will lead a jury onsite at Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas for all rounds of judging.

In accepting the role as Jury President for both Integration and Direct, Credle said, “The jury room is only as good as the jurors in that room. The Integration and Direct Jury this year is outstanding. Cannot wait for the discussions around the work. It will be a master class.”

This year marks the first time that LIA is introducing the Direct competition. Both Integration and Direct campaigns evolve based on the interaction of people and the different touch points.

Barbara Levy, President of LIA, said, “The call to action is such an integral part of Direct. The effectiveness of direct marketing is easier to track. You can see the return on investment or lack of it quite immediately, unlike other forms of advertising. It is always wonderful to have Susan preside over a jury room. Discussions will be robust and insightful to ensure that only the best work gets awarded.”

Judging in Las Vegas commences on September 29 and will be completed on October 7, 2024.