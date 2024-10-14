LIA 2024: India bags 2 Gold, 8 Silver, 8 Bronze, 1 Finalist

New Delhi: The London International Awards (LIA) announced the winners and finalists from India.

India brought home a total of 18 awards, including 2 Gold, 8 Silver, 8 Bronze and 1 Finalist.

Listed below are the winners and finalists for India:

Brand David Communications, Mumbai

Silver - Health & Wellness - Corporate Communication for Colgate titled “The Sweet Truth”

Havas Worldwide India

Gold - Direct - Good and Purpose for Times Of India titled “Ink Of Democracy”

McCann Worldgroup, Gurgaon

Silver - Creative Strategy - Cultural Insight for Buckaroo Footwear titled “Fit My Feet”

Silver - Creative Strategy - Health Care and Pharmaceuticals for Buckaroo Footwear titled “Fit My Feet”

Silver - Direct - Innovation for Buckaroo Footwear titled “Fit My Feet”

Bronze - Creativity In B2B - Sustainability for Buckaroo Footwear titled “Fit My Feet”

Bronze - Evolution - Product Innovation for Buckaroo Footwear titled “Fit My Feet”

Ogilvy India, Mumbai

Gold - Billboard - Innovative Use of Billboard for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea titled “Megh Santoor”

Silver - Health & Wellness - Public Service/Charity/NGO for St. Jude India ChildCare Centres titled “The Impossible Choice”

Silver - Health & Wellness - Use of Social Media for Savlon Swasth India Mission titled “Handwash Legend”

Silver - Transformative Business Impact - Commercial Transformation: Creative Operational Transformation for Vodafone Idea Ltd. titled “Vi Human Network Testing Network”

Bronze - Ambient & Activation - Creative Use of Data for Vodafone Idea Ltd. titled “Vi Human Network Testing Network”

Bronze - Creative Strategy - Cultural Insight for Vodafone Idea Ltd. titled “Vi Human Network Testing Network”

Bronze - Creative Strategy - Partnership & Collaboration for Vodafone Idea Ltd. titled “Vi Human Network Testing Network”

Bronze - Integration - Entertainment for Cadbury 5 Star titled “Erase Valentine’s Day”

Bronze - Music & Sound - Experiential Use of Music & Sound for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea titled “Megh Santoor”

Subhajit Mukherjee, Mumbai

Silver - Music & Sound - Original Music with Lyrics for Coca-Cola titled “The Real Magic Of Pujo”

VML, Mumbai

Bronze - Branded Entertainment - Entertainment - Audio for Coca-Cola titled “Sing To Remember”

Finalist - Audio & Radio - Original Music with Lyrics for Coca-Cola titled “Sing To Remember”

In total, 935 LIA Statues were awarded to 45 countries from around the world.

Of The Year Awards will be announced on November 4.

The Winners and Finalists announced represent some of the top work globally, with 29 Grand LIAs, 274 Gold, 300 Silver and 332 Bronze Statues, alongside honouring 270 Finalists across 29 categories.

Each juror sees every piece of work in their respective categories. There is no pre-judging of the entries. Each jury, along with their president, convened in their judging room to discuss and debate thoroughly before deciding on the winners. This ensures that all work is judged equally through careful deliberations and robust discussions.

Barbara Levy, President of LIA, said, "India is a vibrant and diverse country. It is also a wonderful place for creativity to thrive. The pieces of work that really stood out this year spoke to the larger populace and a specific target audience. Both are incredibly engaging, and incredibly well done on all levels. Our congratulations to all our Indian winners!"