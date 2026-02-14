Leo, Nestle win "Of the Year" titles at Effie India Awards 2025

Mumbai: Leo India and Nestle India took the top honours at the Effie India Awards 2025, as The Advertising Club (TAC) marked the 25th edition of the marketing effectiveness awards in Mumbai.

Effie Agency of the Year - Leo India

Nestle India Ltd was named Effie Client of the Year, while Leo India was awarded Effie Agency of the Year.

The Grand Effie went to McCann, Gurugram for Nestle India Ltd’s campaign ‘Maggi: Why save the best for the last?’.

Grand Effie - McCann, Gurugram, India for Nestle India Ltd

The awards were held at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai. TAC said the event saw over 1,000 attendees from advertising, marketing, media, research, PR and communications.

The organisers said the 25th edition drew entries from 89 agencies. It added that campaigns are evaluated for strategy and measurable effectiveness by a mix of industry and academic experts.

Dheeraj Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, and CEO, McCann India, said the Effies have become a benchmark for results-driven creativity and business impact.

Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club, said the platform is seeing wider participation across networks and independent agencies, with effectiveness being treated as a key benchmark.

Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club, said this year’s work reflected a mix of creative ambition and outcome-led thinking.

