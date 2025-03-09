Leo Burnett’s Samir Gangahar passes away

New Delhi: The advertising world lost a towering figure with the passing of Samir Gangahar, affectionately known as Sam, who served as President - North at Leo Burnett India.

Gangahar, a creative powerhouse and respected leader, died on Friday, March 7, 2025, leaving behind an indelible mark on the industry he shaped over decades. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Gangahar’s 18-year tenure at Leo Burnett was nothing short of transformative. Joining the agency in August 2007 as Executive Director after a distinguished 17-year career at J. Walter Thompson (now VML), where he rose to Vice President and Director of Client Servicing, he brought a wealth of experience and a bold vision.

His ascent to President - North in 2015 marked a defining moment for Leo Burnett’s northern operations, steering the agency toward a new era of innovation and integration.

His focus on crafting “Purposeful Brands” resonated across the Publicis Groupe network, earning him admiration for campaigns that married imagination with impact.

Leo Burnett India expressed its deep sorrow in a heartfelt statement: “For 18 years, Sam treated this agency as his home and us as his family. Your absence leaves an ache in our hearts, but your love will always guide us.” The agency hailed him as a visionary whose influence would inspire generations of advertisers to come.

Colleagues and peers have begun sharing tributes, with many recalling his warmth, mentorship, and unrelenting passion for the craft.