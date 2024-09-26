Leo Burnett's Rajdeepak Das named to One Club International Board

Delhi: The One Club for Creativity has named Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia, and Chairman, Leo Burnett South Asia, to serve a three-year term on its International Board of Directors.

Board members are responsible for providing input and feedback on the club’s ongoing global programming, supporting The One Show and ADC Annual Awards in their region, elevating the annual Global Creative Rankings, connecting the club with advertising and design universities and schools, and recommending outstanding candidates to serve as awards judges.

“The One Club's International Board of Directors is a platform with immense responsibility where great minds come together to chart the future narrative for the industry,” said Das. “As part of the board, I am looking forward to the opportunity to nurture the next generation of talent to make creativity more impactful.”

Also joining The One Club’s International Board this month is Sompat Trisadikun, CCO at Grey Thailand.