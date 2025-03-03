Leo Burnett’s Kalpesh Patankar joins VML India as Group CCO

New Delhi: VML announced the appointment of Kalpesh Patankar, or Kal, as the industry knows him, as Group Chief Creative Officer, India.

Patankar was most recently the Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett Dubai.

Kal is no stranger to VML, having previously held the position of CCO at VMLY&R Dubai.

Based in the agency’s Mumbai office, Patankar will report to Debbi Vandeven, Global CCO, VML and Babita Baruah, CEO VML India.

He will work closely with Paul Nagy, APAC CCO, to enhance VML’s creative reputation in APAC and around the world.

In a statement, VML India said that under his leadership, both VMLY&R Dubai and Leo Burnett Dubai achieved unprecedented success, from driving business wins to creating famous, industry-leading work.

“His leadership has earned recognitions, including “MEA Agency of the Decade” at Cannes Lions, multiple “Agency of the Year” awards at Dubai Lynx and MENA Effies. He has also been recognised as Advertising Creative Person of the Year,” it added.

He will be returning to India after nearly 20 years in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

“We are looking forward to having Kal back our global creative team. His extraordinary brand skills — particularly in the area of craft — are second to none. Under his creative leadership, brand building and the level of craft will flourish in India. He has a unique ability to bring humanity and creativity together to deliver solutions for clients that transcend marketing,” added Debbi Vandeven, CCO, VML.

“Kal's philosophy of 'Do good and put it out there' perfectly aligns with VML’s vision," said Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India. "His pursuit of creative excellence, combined with his proven ability to build high-performing teams, makes him the ideal leader to drive our creative vision across India."

"I have been considering returning to India for a long time, but I was waiting for the right moment, agency and team to do it with," said Kalpesh Patankar. "I believe that moment is now, with the team at VML. Creativity has the power to transform businesses, and I'm excited to collaborate with teams across India and APAC to deliver exceptional results for our clients."