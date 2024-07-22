Leo Burnett’s co-founder adman Brendan Conan Pereira passes away at 96

New Delhi: Brendan Conan Pereira, co-founder of Chaitra Advertising (now Leo Burnett), passed away on July 21 at the age of 96.

Alongside Walter Saldanha, he established himself as a prominent figure in advertising during the 1960s.

Known for his passion for advertising, Pereira also enjoyed playing tennis and golf, fostering many friendships within those communities.

Notably, he played a key role in launching Vimal with Dhirubhai Ambani.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.