Leo Burnett’s co-founder adman Brendan Conan Pereira passes away at 96

Known for his passion for advertising, Pereira also enjoyed playing tennis and golf, fostering many friendships within those communities. Notably, he played a key role in launching Vimal with Dhirubhai Ambani

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Brendan Conan Pereira, co-founder of Chaitra Advertising (now Leo Burnett), passed away on July 21 at the age of 96. 

Alongside Walter Saldanha, he established himself as a prominent figure in advertising during the 1960s. 

Known for his passion for advertising, Pereira also enjoyed playing tennis and golf, fostering many friendships within those communities. 

Notably, he played a key role in launching Vimal with Dhirubhai Ambani. 

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

