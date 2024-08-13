Leo Burnett India elevates Sonal Chhajerh and Pravin Sutar as NCDs

Leo Burnett India has announced the elevation of Sonal Chhajerh and Pravin Sutar as National Creative Directors.

In their previous roles with the agency, Chhajerh was Groupe Executive Creative Director and Sutar was Head of Creative, Leo Burnett Bangalore.

Both will continue reporting to Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia & Chairman Leo Burnett South Asia.

Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia & Chairman Leo Burnett South Asia, said, “At Burnett, we truly believe the driving factor for success is our people and culture. Over the past few years, Sonal and Pravin have gone above and beyond their designated roles to contribute to the success of Leo Burnett. And I am thrilled that they are now stepping in as co-pilots to our already strong creative leadership helmed by Sachin Kamble and Vikram Pandey as Chief Creative Officers.

Amitesh Rao, CEO of South Asia, Leo Burnett, Publicis Health & Publicis Business, shared, “This has been a phenomenal year for us at Leo Burnett. And Sonal and Pravin have been a big part of our success story. Both are true representation of Leo Burnett, respected and admired by our clients, our partners, and our people. Their elevation will add more depth and value to our agency’s creative output and further accentuate our focus on solving business and human problems using creativity, innovation, data, and technology.”

Sutar said, “Leo Burnett is right at the centre when it comes to creativity and innovation in the country. I'm really excited about the opportunity presented to me by Raj and Amitesh and am committed to finding fresh avenues and platforms to express ideas while preserving our unique Leo Burnett culture. And with the team we've built over the past few years, we're more than ready to undertake this journey.”

Chhajerh said, “I am excited to step into this role and build on the vision and outstanding progress we have achieved as an agency over the past few years. I truly believe that the future of advertising is using creativity as a force for good —impacting billions of lives through innovation and sustainability. I am thankful to Raj and Amitesh for trusting me with this responsibility and am looking forward to collaborating with colleagues and our brand partners to create work that is truly world-class, scalable, and makes a real difference.”

Chhajerh is passionate about working on impact projects that deliver genuine change for clients and society at large. She leads the P&G Whisper account and was instrumental in the ‘Missing Chapter’ campaign, which is one of the agency’s most acclaimed and awarded works.

Sutar has been heading the creative in Leo Burnett Bangalore and has been instrumental in strengthening the Leo Burnett Bangalore offerings by managing the large portfolio of some of the biggest brands including Ikea, ACKO, RedBus, Kingfisher, Heineken, and Lenovo, to name a few.