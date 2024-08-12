Lenskart unleashes Harry Potter magic in latest eyewear collection

Delhi: Lenskart has announced the launch of its Harry Potter-inspired eyewear collection in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Crafted with detail, these frames draw inspiration from the essence of each Hogwarts house. The collection features the Deathly Hallows symbol etched on the temple tips, aimed at paying homage to the series' icons. The design of the Elder Wand is reimagined as a temple motif. The Hogwarts crest adorns the nose pad. The round glasses, synonymous to ‘The Boy Who Lived’ is also a part of the collection.



“We are incredibly excited to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring this magical collection to our customers,” said Ramneek Khurana, co-founder, Lenskart. He added, “We believe that these glasses are more than just a fashion statement—they are a way for fans to express their love for the world of Harry Potter and carry a piece of that magic with them every day.”