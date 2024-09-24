Lenskart signs rapper DIVINE as face of its new collection

Delhi: Lenskart has announced the launch of its brand-new product line titled ‘Hip Hop Collection.' This range of eyewear aims to celebrate the bold and rebellious spirit of hip hop culture.

In a collaboration with multi-platinum Indian rapper DIVINE, Lenskart has crafted a line that fuses eclectic fashion with the attitude of hip hop.

The collection features 26 designs.

Commenting on the launch Ramneek Khurana, Co-Founder, Lenskart, shared, “At Lenskart, we believe in creating eyewear that not only enhances vision but also serves as a medium of self-expression. The Hip Hop Collection is a testament to our commitment to innovation and style. With DIVINE as the face of this collection, we are thrilled to bring a flavour of hip hop culture to our customers, empowering them to be bold and authentic in their choices.”

DIVINE stated, “Hip hop is a way of life, a mindset, a form of expression. This collection captures the essence of a culture and movement I’m very passionate about, allowing individuals to make a statement and embrace their individuality. I’m excited to collaborate with Lenskart and can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of this Hip Hop Collection.”