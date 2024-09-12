Lenskart media mandate up for grabs

New Delhi: Eyewear retailer Lenskart has initiated a media pitch for its approximately Rs 100 crore account, sources have confirmed to BestMediaInfo.com.
The current media mandate is handled by Starcom, which won the account in 2017. Before that, the account was with GroupM Maxus.
According to sources, Lenskart called for the pitch about a month ago.
In September, Jaimit Doshi, former Chief Technology, Digital, and Marketing Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, joined Lenskart as Global Head of Marketing and CEO of Hustlr.
In July, IPO-bound eyewear unicorn raised Rs 160 crore from its co-founders Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi.
This came shortly after Singapore's state investment firm Temasek and US-based Fidelity invested $200 million (around Rs 1,673.2 crore) in Lenskart in June through a secondary share sale, valuing the company at $5 billion.