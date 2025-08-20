Lenovo collaborates with Dentsu B2B and Posterscope on ThinkPad X9 Aura campaign

New Delhi: Lenovo has partnered with Dentsu B2B and Posterscope to promote the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition, a limited-edition AI-powered laptop developed in collaboration with Intel. The campaign was designed to engage enterprise audiences, including IT and business decision-makers, through a combination of on-ground activations, digital outreach, and Out-of-Home (OOH) experiences.

Dentsu B2B, dentsu India’s B2B experience agency, led the strategic approach, focusing on delivering hands-on interactions rather than traditional showcase methods. The activations were held across high-footfall tech parks in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, where business professionals were able to test features such as Smart Share, Smart Care and Smart Mode in live demonstration zones.

Posterscope, dentsu India’s OOH specialist agency, supported the initiative by mapping audience density across technology hubs and leading the execution of the activations. The agency also deployed anamorphic creatives at major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, which combined visual storytelling with brand messaging.

According to the companies involved, the three-month initiative generated significant engagement. Over two days and across three cities, more than 1,300 business professionals interacted with the product. The airport-based anamorphic displays reached audiences in the hundreds of thousands, while additional digital OOH placements generated more than 1.5 million impressions.

Abhay Kulkarni, Managing Director, Dentsu B2B, said, “With the Aura campaign, we wanted to do more than just talk about innovation - we wanted people to experience it. The anamorphic display showcased the Lenovo ThinkPad’s design and AI capabilities in a truly immersive way, while our experiential zones allowed business audiences to interact with the product's intelligence, speed, and adaptability firsthand.”

Imtiyaz Vilatra, Chief Executive Officer, Posterscope India, said, “This campaign for Lenovo AURA was about merging the physical and digital worlds to let commercial audiences experience innovation for themselves. The experiential zones served as tech playgrounds while the anamorphic content turned traditional media into visual storytelling. It’s a great example of how brand storytelling can go beyond static screens and leave lasting impressions.”

Chandrika Jain, Director of Marketing, Lenovo India, added, “With the launch of the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition, we set out to showcase what Smarter AI for All truly looks like - intelligent, intuitive, and purpose-built for today’s enterprise users. The AURA campaign imagined with Intel, brought to life in collaboration with Dentsu B2B and Posterscope, reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries not just in technology, but in how we connect with our audience. AURA represents a new era of computing - where the experience is limitless, the intelligence is seamless, and everything works together to keep you effortlessly connected.”