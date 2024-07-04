Lemonn utilises OOH to amplify its ‘Zero rupaiye ka kharcha, Duniya bhar mein charcha’ campaign

New Delhi: PeepalCo's investment app, Lemonn, is set to amplify its online campaign - ‘Zero rupaiye ka kharcha, Duniya bhar mein charcha’ that was launched last month at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

This initiative will now be extended through an offline approach with strategic outdoor branding.

Lemonn has taken its outreach efforts to the streets. The expansion includes outdoor branding initiatives in key cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, aimed at enhancing visibility and fostering deeper engagement with prospective users.

Talking about the campaign, Devam Sardana, Business Head, Lemonn, said, “This campaign marks a significant step for Lemonn as we reach a wider audience of potential investors. Cricket and Bollywood resonate deeply with Indians, and by harnessing the excitement around these two passions, we hope to reach people across the length and breadth of the country.”

He added “We've created a simple and intuitive platform to facilitate better discovery and easy decision-making for our users. Our zero-brokerage and no-account opening fees are specifically aimed at first-time investors, allowing them to start their investment journey with confidence.”