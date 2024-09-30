Leica India onboards chef Ranveer Brar as ambassador

Delhi: Leica India, a cameras and sports optics brand, recently hosted an exclusive evening to introduce Chef Ranveer Brar as the new face of the brand.

The event also unveiled the Leica Q3 43, the latest in Leica’s distinguished portfolio. Held at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, on September 27, 2024, the event brought together a select gathering of personalities.

The evening’s highlight was the introduction of Chef Ranveer Brar as Leica’s ambassador. The brand finds a natural synergy with the chef, whose creativity transcends the kitchen. A storyteller through both food and photography, Brar’s partnership with Leica amplifies his vision to tell authentic visual stories while showcasing the brand’s premium offerings to Indian photographers.

Additionally, the brand’s newest camera, the Leica Q3 43 camera, was also unveiled at the event. Names like Latika Nath, Ashraf Abbas, Amit Asher, Larissa D’sa, Siddharth Kerkar, and Sooni Taraporevala, were invited to experience Leica.

Brar said, “One may not realise it, but culinary and visual arts share an intrinsic quality—both are means of telling stories and preserving the essence of one's experiences. Whether I am cooking or capturing photographs, my creative process is rooted in honesty and authenticity. And these values are reflected in Leica as a brand. My journey with Leica is as old as my fascination with visual storytelling. Its cameras allow me to capture images with remarkable authenticity and emotional depth. I am thrilled to partner with a brand that shares my creative vision!”

Sunil Kaul, Managing Director at Leica Camera Asia Pacific, added, “In a culturally rich country like India, we wanted to connect with audiences through a language they know best - food and their favourite chef, Chef Ranveer Brar. His passion for food and love for Leica are in alignment as Chef Ranveer dedicates attention to detail in his creations as to his appreciation of the hand-crafted products manufactured by Leica. Ranveer’s appreciation for visual storytelling allows him to connect and inspire others through photography, making him the perfect new family member for Leica India. We are excited to partner with him and take a step further in our commitment to advancing the art of photography in the land of diversity.”

He added, “The launch of the Leica Q3 43 at the event marks another milestone in our dedication to pushing boundaries and nurturing a global community of visual artists. With its 43mm focal length, this camera captures moments just as the human eye sees them, preserving the authenticity and emotion of each scene in the most natural and unadulterated way. We are excited to see how this new innovation inspires the next generation of photographers to push creative boundaries and explore new ways of seeing the world.”

The brand’s foray into India was facilitated by FCE Lifestyle, which plays a pivotal role in managing Leica’s operations in India, with Manish Nichani serving as the Managing Director.