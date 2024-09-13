Lay's and HUEMN collaborate for exclusive merchandise

Delhi: Lay's has teamed up with the Indian fashion label HUEMN to launch an exclusive, limited-edition merchandise collection.

The collaboration between Lay's and HUEMN is set to present Lay's offering in a HUEMN merchandise.

Lay's broke the news with a teaser and also transformed a department store’s Lay's aisle into a treasure hunt. Loyal customers and ‘Friends of Lay's’ were handpicked through social listening to identify true Lay's enthusiasts. These selected individuals received golden tickets, granting them the chance* to choose their favourite Lay's packs, some of which contained exclusive HUEMN merchandise hidden like a fashionable treasure.

Expressing her delight on this association, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead - Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, "At Lay's, we’re always looking for innovative ways to bring joy to our consumers, and our collaboration with HUEMN is a perfect example of that. By drawing inspiration from Lay's vibrant colors, we’ve created a unique merchandise collection that speaks directly to our Lay's fandom. For the launch, we’ve introduced an element of surprise, transforming the simple act of snacking into an exciting treasure hunt. Partnering with HUEMN, we are delivering an experience that goes beyond traditional snacking. We can't wait for our fans to discover these limited-edition pieces and make them a part of their everyday style.”

Speaking on this Pranav Misra, Co-Founder, HUEMN said, "As a brand, HUEMN has always championed wearable art that speaks to individualism and creativity. Inspired by the massive fandom surrounding Lay's, this partnership is a celebration of the love and connection people have with their favourite potato chips. It’s about bringing the world of Lay's and HUEMN together, offering the community a chance to wear something that represents both comfort and the joy of snacking. Creating this together with an iconic brand like Lay's has been an incredible experience for all of us. We’re excited to see our communities embracing this unique association.”

Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman Leo Burnett South Asia, said, "Lay’s is a brand that is part of culture and now with the HUEMN partnership we will be a part of pop-culture. This is a great example of how we believe partnerships can create magic."

The exclusive merchandise features sweatshirts, t-shirts and bodysuits adorned with Lay's prints. The merchandise will be sold at HUEMN stores and HUEMN.in, starting today.