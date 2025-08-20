Lay’s and Ranbir Kapoor’s ARKS unveil limited-edition sneaker collection Colour-Lays

New Delhi: Lay’s has partnered with ARKS, Ranbir Kapoor’s lifestyle label, to launch Colour-Lays®, a limited-edition sneaker line that reinterprets the crisp brand’s well-known pack colours through a fashion-led lens.

Kapoor, who has long been associated with Lay’s, collaborated with his design-driven label to co-create the product, which places the brand within a cultural space beyond food. The collaboration was announced with a digital film released online.

For younger consumers, brand associations are increasingly tied to identity, nostalgia, and cultural resonance. Deloitte’s 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey reported that nearly two-thirds of global consumers prefer brands that reflect personal values and demonstrate cultural relevance. Lay’s packaging and flavour profiles have played into such sentiment, often serving as nostalgic cues in popular culture. The Colour-Lays® collaboration builds on this recognition by translating the brand’s colour palette into footwear design.

The launch film depicts Kapoor in a boardroom with his ARKS team, searching for ideas for their next product. Inspiration comes from a basket of Lay’s packs on the table, sparking a link between the colours, the memories they evoke, and the concept of sneakers as cultural markers.

Commenting on the project, Abhinav Verma, Co-Founder and CEO, ARKS, said, “At ARKS, we believe in building culture through stories and collaborations that feel authentic to us and our community. The idea started with us asking, what if we took something millions of Indians instantly recognise, and reframed it in the language of sneakers? Lay’s was the perfect partner because their colours are cultural shorthand. Together, we’ve created not just sneakers, but a conversation between nostalgia, identity, and style. For us, it’s a brand statement as much as a business move, proving that collaborations, when done right, build both creative equity and commercial value.”

Saumya Rathor, Marketing Director, Lay’s, PepsiCo India, added, “Lay’s is no stranger to the fashion-verse, pop culture, or the emergence of streetwear. We’ve always shown up where culture is being created. Our consumers seek authenticity, creativity, and a sense of connection, and this capsule with our long-time ambassador Ranbir Kapoor delivers exactly that. By blending Lay’s instantly recognisable colour cues with ARKS’ bold lens, we’ve created a true cultural drop, one that’s playful, expressive, and rooted in the energy of now.”

Watch the campaign films: