Laqshya Media executes OOH campaign with 3D anamorphic installations for India Gate Basmati Rice

New Delhi: KRBL’s India Gate Basmati Rice has launched an out-of-home (OOH) campaign to promote the new packaging and rebranding.

Spanning multiple metro and key cities, the campaign combines creativity, technology, and cultural relevance to celebrate the brand’s transformation.

From teasing audiences with intrigue to delivering a big reveal, the campaign blends 3D anamorphic billboards, tear-effect hoardings, and cutout installations.

The campaign, executed by Laqshya Media Group, began with a teaser strategy designed to hook the audience’s attention. The teasers featured bold hoardings proclaiming, “Phata Poster, Nikla Star”—a playful and cinematic line that immediately sparked curiosity and left commuters wondering what was coming. These teasers dominated key urban locations, creating anticipation and making India Gate’s new chapter feel like the premiere of a blockbuster movie. Strategically placed across high-traffic locations such as shopping hubs, commercial streets, and major intersections, the campaign’s reach was further extended through India Gate’s presence in regional markets, ensuring that the message connected with diverse audiences.

The suspense culminated in a grand reveal with the tagline “India’s Favourite Cooking Star in a New Avatar,” unveiling India Gate’s shift toward a modern, consumer-focused identity while paying tribute to its heritage. The reveal was executed in a way that left audiences both surprised and delighted, as the visual transition symbolised a seamless evolution from tradition to innovation.

Jut-out installations featured 3D rice bags that appeared to physically break through the hoarding frames, embodying India Gate’s bold step into the future. The tear-effect visuals simulated the peeling away of the past to reveal something fresh and exciting, effectively mirroring the brand’s unveiling. However, the true showstopper was the use of anamorphic 3D billboards in key cities like Bengaluru and Delhi, where visual technology created optical illusions that made India Gate products appear to leap off the screens.

As part of KRBL’s 360-degree brand refresh, the OOH campaign complemented a series of digital activations across platforms.

Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing & Business Head at KRBL, said, “Outdoor advertising was a key pillar of our brand refresh, and Laqshya’s expertise helped us deliver a campaign that made a lasting impact. The strategy of building intrigue through teasers and creating compelling reveals allowed us to craft a journey of discovery for consumers. Every element of this campaign was designed to reflect India Gate’s transformation while reinforcing our leadership in the basmati rice category. With the momentum we’ve built, we are confident in pushing our market share beyond 50% and strengthening connections with both loyal and new consumers.”

Amarjeet Hudda, COO of Laqshya Media, added, “This campaign was more than just advertising—it was an immersive visual journey that brought India Gate’s transformation to life. We deeply appreciate KRBL’s trust in giving us this OOH mandate in multi-agency pitch, which allowed us to push boundaries and craft a campaign that wasn’t just seen but truly experienced and appreciated by consumer. Through strategic execution and bold storytelling, we successfully delivered a message that resonates with consumers across generations.”

Kamal Kant Kanaujia, DGM Marketing at KRBL, said, “The transformation and unveiling of India Gate’s new look called for a campaign that could captivate consumer attention, sparking intrigue and culminating in delight. Out-of-home (OOH) advertising was strategically chosen as a key element of the media mix, with an overnight transition from teaser to reveal—timed perfectly with the digital unveiling by Amitabh Bachchan. Our confidence in Laqshya was well-placed, as the campaign garnered widespread recognition and acclaim.”