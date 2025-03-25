Kyoorius Creative Awards Night 2025 to take place on May 24

New Delhi: The Kyoorius Creative Awards Night will take place on May 24, 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, marking the culmination of the 2025 edition of the Kyoorius Creative Awards.

The event will host professionals in the advertising, marketing, and communications industries.

Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO, Kyoorius, said, “Kyoorius has always been about fostering the industry. A joint dialogue led to a request. We decided there and then to find a solution so no one has to miss out on either of the industry events. We’re looking forward to the Kyoorius Creative Awards Night on May 24, celebrating great work and bringing the community together."

Jaideep Gandhi, Chairperson, Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Ajay Kakar, Chairman - Awards Governing Council, The Abby Awards, added, “With GoaFest and Abby Awards scheduled for May 21, 22, and 23, scheduling the Kyoorius Creative Awards Night on May 24 ensures that our industry gets to participate and celebrate creative excellence, twice over."