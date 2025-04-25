Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025 receives 4000+ entries

New Delhi: The 2025 edition of the Kyoorius Creative Awards (KCA) has received 4000+ entries from over 500 entrants across disciplines, marking the highest number of submissions and entrants in the awards’ history.

The awards have gained broader regional participation this year, including submissions from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Judging for the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025 begins April 25, 2025, with a jury of Indian and global industry professionals evaluating work across various disciplines.

Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO, Kyoorius, said, "We’re on a strong path for this year. With this momentum, we are confident of scaling over 5,000 entries for the full year - including the upcoming 2025 Kyoorius Design Awards. What’s most exciting is not just the number but the range. We’ve received entries from freelancers, production houses, independent agencies, network agencies, directly from brands, and even across borders. It shows how deeply people care about the creative work and about being part of a platform that recognises it with rigour and respect."

The awards night is scheduled for May 24, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, bringing together the creative community to honour the very best in ideas and execution.