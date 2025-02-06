Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025 opens for entries

New Delhi: The Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025 (KCA25) are now open for entries, inviting India’s creative community to step forward and #LeaveYourMark.

Entrants have till April 17, 2025 to submit entries.

Judging is scheduled to begin on April 24, 2025, and the awards will culminate at the 2025 Kyoorius Creative Awards Night on 23 May 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in BKC, Mumbai.

Rajesh Kejriwal

Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO of Kyoorius, said, “Since 2014, the Kyoorius Creative Awards have celebrated impactful creativity. With #LeaveYourMark, we aim to recognise work that sets new benchmarks, resonates deeply with the audience and delivers results.”

Kyoorius has also rolled out strategic updates designed to simplify and enhance the entrant experience.

The awards are now streamlined into eight tracks: Advertising, Regional Advertising, Craft, Experience and Engagement, Entertainment, Sector Specific, Creativity for Good, and the ZEE Equality Award.

The ZEE Equality Award continues to be presented by Indian Creative Women (ICW).

Additions to the 2025 awards include the debut of the B2B discipline, celebrating exceptional business-to-business creativity, and a Humour sub-category across multiple disciplines, recognising the need to encourage the craft of wit in storytelling. The Use of AI category has also been updated to reflect its growing significance in creative work.

#LeaveYourMark has been developed in partnership with tgthr.