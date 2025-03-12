Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025: Jury chairs and co-chairs announced

New Delhi: Kyoorius has announced the Chairs and Co-Chairs of the jury for the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025.

The role and responsibility of the Chairs and Co-Chairs will be to lead their respective juries by setting the tone and standards for the judging process and ensuring that the jury adheres to the judging criteria.

The Chairs and Co-Chairs for the 2025 Kyoorius Creative Awards are:

Integrated, Commerce, Media, PR, B2B:

Chair: Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson, McCann Worldgroup

Co-Chair: Sandipan Bhattacharya, CCO - SA & Managing Director - India, Grey Worldwide India Pvt Ltd

Branded Content, Gaming, Direct, Experimental:

Chair: Paul Nagy, CCO - APAC, VML

Co-Chair: Jung A Kim, CCO, Innocean Worldwide

Digital + Social + Tech, Digital Craft:

Chair: Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia & Chairman, Leo, South Asia

Co-Chair: Binaifer Dulani, Creative & Founding Partner, Talented

Film, Broadcast

Chair: Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India

Co-Chair: Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head, Godrej Creative Lab

Film Craft:

Chair: Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner & CCO, Enormous

Co-Chair: Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group

Press, Outdoor, Radio + Audio, Regional, Industry Craft:

Chair: Surjo Dutt, CCO, Dentsu Creative India

Co-Chair: Mayur Hola, VP Brand, Swiggy

Health & Pharma:

Chair: Geet Rathi, Independent Creative Director & Design Director

Creativity for Good, ZEE Equality Award:

Chair: Anupama Ramaswamy, Jt MD & CCO, Havas Creative India

Co-Chair: Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi

The composition of each jury will be announced in the coming days. Judging for KCA 2025 begins on April 24, 2025, leading up to the awards night on May 23, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.

Entries to the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025 are currently open.

“Achievements, merit, credibility and integrity are just some of the factors that help us curate our Chairs and Co-Chairs. These individuals have created breakthrough work, set new benchmarks, and know what it takes to push the industry forward. With their expertise, every entry will be judged with the insight, rigour, and respect it deserves” said Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder CEO of Kyoorius.