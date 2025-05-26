Kyoorius announces 2025 Creative Awards Winners

New Delhi: The 2025 edition of the Kyoorius Creative Awards, presented by ZEE, took place at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, bringing together more than 1,500 professionals from across India’s marketing and communications industry. The awards, which aim to recognise excellence in advertising and creativity, received a record 4,000+ entries this year from over 500 participating organisations.

Seven entries were shortlisted for the Black Elephant, Kyoorius’ highest honour. However, the award was not conferred this year. Instead, each of these nominees was recognised with a Baby Black Elephant. The shortlisted works included:

● “Best Birthday Gift” for Pran Foods | Tasty Treat by Grey Bangladesh

● “Beta Stayfree Le Aana” for Kenvue | Stayfree by DDB Mudra Group

● “Dabba Savings Account” for ESAF Small Finance Bank by McCann Worldgroup India

● “Desi Oon” for Centre for Pastoralism by Studio Eeksaurus Productions

● “Nature Shapes Britannia” for Britannia Industries by Talented

● “Write for Rights” for Mumbai Press Club by Famous Innovations

● “Neeraj” for Samsung by LoudMouth Film





A special honour—the Master of Creativity award—was presented to advertising veteran Piyush Pandey. Known for his extensive contributions to Indian advertising, Pandey was recognised for his ability to communicate ideas with cultural depth, emotion, and relatability. The award, instituted in 2018, honours individuals whose work has had a lasting influence on the industry.

Out of 4,000+ entries, 1,124 progressed beyond the first round of judging. Ultimately, 514 entries received Baby Elephants, with 166 of those going on to win Blue Elephants, awarded to standout campaigns. These 166 entries came from 37 unique agencies, representing 80 campaigns and 62 brands.

Among the brands that received Blue Elephants were:

Adani Group | Adani Green Energy, Amazon India, Amazon India | Amazon Prime Video, Apollo 24/7, Apple, Archian Foods | Lahori Zeera, Asahi India Glass | AIS, Asianet, Axis Bank, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. | Times Of India, Britannia Industries | Britannia Marie Gold, Britannia Industries | Britannia Treat Croissant, Britannia Industries Ltd, Buckaroo India | Buckaroo Footwear, Centre for Pastoralism, Colgate-Palmolive India, Def Jam Recordings | Hanumankind, DSP Mutual Fund & Falco Robotics, Duolingo, Emcure | Galact, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Finolex Group, Flipkart, Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds, Grasim | Birla Opus, Hardcastle Restaurants | McDonald's India, HUL | Clinic Plus, Instamart, ITC Foods | Sunfeast Mom's Magic, ITC Savlon, KCA24, Kenvue | Stayfree, Krafton India | BGMI, Linc | Pentonic, Mondelez India | Bournvita, Mondelez India | Cadbury 5 Star, Mondelez India | Cadbury Bournville, Mondelez India | Cadbury Dairy Milk, Mumbai Press Club, MyMuse India, National Payments Corporation Of India, Nestle India | Kit Kat, P&G India | Ariel, PepsiCo | Pepsi, Petfully Yours, Pidilite | WD40, Pran Foods | Tasty Treat, Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Retail | Zivame, RPG Group | CEAT, Samsung, Sporta Technologies | Dream11, Steadfast Stationary, Swiggy, The Coca-Cola Company, The Coca-Cola Company | Coca-Cola, Titan Company Ltd | Titan Eye, Ultraviolette Automotive, Urban Company, Veeba | Wok Tok, Volvo Cars India, Wakefit Innovations

In addition, three campaigns received Purple Elephants under the Zee Equality Award category, which recognises work promoting inclusivity and equality.

Rajesh Kejriwal, founder and CEO of Kyoorius, commented on the wide-ranging work seen this year, “Massive congratulations to all the winners! From time-honoured legends to fearless young disruptors, what truly stood out this year was the incredible spectrum of brands that stepped up. And the work? It mirrored that energy and diversity. At Kyoorius, we’ve always believed in championing pure, honest creativity, no rankings, no politics, just the work. That’s the soul of the Elephants. And that’s why they still matter deeply to the industry.”

The awards maintain a non-hierarchical structure, eschewing traditional gold, silver, or bronze medals in favour of recognition solely through the Elephant trophies.

The 2025 Kyoorius Creative Awards were presented by ZEE, supported by Indian Creative Women, and held in association with Glenmorangie (Luxury Experience Partner), The Hindu, and Tribes Group (Spotlight Partners). The ceremony took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

All winning work is available to view at:

https://kca.kyoorius.com