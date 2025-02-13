Kushager Tuli joins Tilt Brand Solutions as President - Creative

New Delhi: Mumbai-based brand and communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions has announced the appointment of Kushager Tuli as President - Creative.

Before this, he was the Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett.

Tuli is an engineering graduate with 18 years of advertising experience across Ogilvy, McCann, JWT and a few other agencies.

Kush has led integrated teams and won national and international accolades on a plethora of brands, including Coca-Cola, Nescafe, The Times of India, BMW, Mastercard, Star Sports, Tata Motors, Perfetti, HUL, Pepsi and Visa.

Tuli said, "Tilt is already doing some industry benchmark-worthy work and I hope to add even more depth and value to our clients and our creative showcase. In an everchanging comms landscape, being able to craft brave, engaging and compelling stories across formats and platforms is something that I’m excitedly looking forward to doing, with the rest of the fabulous folks here at Tilt.”

Kush will be reporting to Adarsh Atal, Group Chief Creative Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions.

Atal added, “Kushager joins us to not just bolster our creative team but also to add to our carefully crafted culture. His proven record as a leader is exactly what we need, given the myriad and strong creative talent we have and nurture at Tilt. With his diversity of experience and expertise across agencies and brands, I'm certain that Kushager will help us take our creative product to newer heights."