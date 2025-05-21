Kunal Solanki joins Grey India as Senior Vice President, Business, West

New Delhi: Grey India has appointed Kunal Solanki as Senior Vice President, Business, West, as part of its efforts to strengthen its leadership and client relations in the region.

Solanki brings over 20 years of experience in brand strategy and account management, having worked with agencies such as Lintas, Publicis, Ogilvy, BPG, BBDO, Havas, and McCann. He holds a postgraduate qualification in Advertising and Marketing from Xavier’s Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a degree in Commerce.

Throughout his career, Solanki has worked across sectors including healthcare, FMCG, automobiles, education, and nutrition. He has contributed to brand launches and development in India and the Middle East, with a focus on integrated communication strategies.

Anusha Shetty, Chairperson and Group CEO of Grey India, said: “Kunal’s depth of experience that manifests as a matured, calm and intuitive professional makes him a strong asset to our leadership team.”

In addition to his advertising career, Solanki has a background in sports. He has represented India in international table tennis and has been a multiple-time state and district champion. He is also active in snooker and pickleball.

Speaking on his appointment, Solanki said, “I am thrilled to join Grey India at a time of exciting transformation and growth. ”