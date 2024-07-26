Krafton India partners with Paralympic Committee of India for Paris Paralympics 2024

Delhi: Krafton India has announced its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India for the upcoming Paris Paralympics 2024.

In this partnership, Krafton India will sponsor training kits, bags and caps.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India for the Paris Paralympics 2024. At Krafton India, we believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite communities and we are dedicated to supporting the growth of traditional sports. Our para-athletes are a source of national pride, and we look forward to supporting them and witnessing their remarkable performance.”

Devendra, President, Paralympic Committee of India, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “The support from Krafton is a significant boost for our athletes as they gear up for the Paris Paralympics. We are grateful to Krafton for their commitment to Indian sports and for believing in the potential of our Paralympians.”

Krafton India has previously supported Indian sports talent through collaborations with Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and a donation of Rs 25 lakhs to the Abhinav Bindra Foundation. The Paris Paralympics are scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024.