KL Rahul becomes investor and ambassador for Drip Project’s ‘Metaman’

New Delhi: Metaman, founded in early 2022 by Harsh Maskara and Anil Shetty, is a men’s jewellery brand that acquired Drip Project in 2023. The brand has now reimagined its premium perfumes range, receiving support from Indian International Cricketer, KL Rahul.

Rahul has now invested an undisclosed amount in ‘Drip Project’s’ premium perfume range, reimagined as ‘Metaman.’ Rahul is also the brand ambassador.

Talking about his association with the Drip Project, Rahul said, “These are areas I'm truly passionate about. That's why I'm involved in health, wellness, sports, and fashion—these have always interested me. I've chosen to enter spaces where I feel comfortable and where I can genuinely contribute, rather than just being the face or an ambassador. While that role is exciting, this is a much bigger opportunity for me. It extends beyond my playing days and represents a long-term investment. Plus, it's been enjoyable to explore something outside of cricket, and I've really enjoyed it so far.”

Onboarding KL Rahul as a brand ambassador and investor, Co-Founder of ‘Metaman by Drip Project’, Harsh Maskara, said, “KL has been an investor in Metaman Brands Pvt Ltd and The Drip Project from the beginning. Seeing the growth we've made over the past two years since he invested—from starting at zero to reaching where we are today—he's been part of the journey. When I introduced the idea of expanding The Drip Project into the fragrance market and re-launching Metaman, he showed immediate interest. The fragrance is something very close to his heart; he’s always picking up perfumes at duty-free shops while travelling, which resonated with him. After numerous endorsements, he wanted to create something of his own, making this the perfect opportunity.”

As an avid investor, Rahul has also backed companies and projects like Boldfit, XYXX, Hyugalife, 4Cast, and Players Fund.