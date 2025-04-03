Kingfisher reimagines its iconic “Oo La La” jingle this IPL season

Mumbai: Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water from United Breweries, part of the HEINEKEN Company, has reimagined its iconic “Oo La La” jingle.

The brand, known for being ‘The king of good times’ introduces two new brand films featuring Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players. The two new tracks featured are, Besabar by Bharg and Lothika, and Vibe by Paal Dabba and Sickflip.

First brand film features LSG players Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran and David Miller grooving to the Besabar track alongside Bharg and Latika. The second brand film features SRH players Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen enjoying the tunes of Vibe with Paal Dabba and Sickflip.

Created by Ogilvy, the campaign blends music and cricket - two key elements of Indian culture. The brand film reinforces Kingfisher as the ultimate Good Times partner.

Speaking about the release, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer of United Breweries said, "This campaign embodies everything Kingfisher stands for—fun, energy and unforgettable moments. Through this collaboration with Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and giving our iconic ‘Oo La La’ jingle a fresh, modern twist with regional artists, we’re connecting with the younger generation who thrive on the fusion of music, sports and culture. Cricket and music are at the heart of India’s spirit, and this campaign perfectly captures the essence of Good Times.”

Vinay Chopra, CEO of Lucknow Super Giants, shared, “We are thrilled to announce Kingfisher as one of our key partners for the cricket season. Their commitment to excellence and passion for cricket aligns perfectly with our values at Lucknow Super Giants. We look forward to a successful association and creating memorable experiences for our fans together.”

K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, shared, "We’re delighted to partner with Kingfisher for the upcoming season. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kingfisher share a passion for bringing fans together and this collaboration adds to the excitement of the game. The refreshed ‘Oo La La’ jingle perfectly complements the energy of our team and our supporters."

Puneet Kapoor - Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South, added, “For decades, Kingfisher has been the life of the party—synonymous with spontaneous fun. With its "The King of Good Times" philosophy and the unforgettable “Ooh la la la ooleo” tune, it’s been the soundtrack to celebrations. But while it’s legendary, it mostly vibes with the OGs. So, how do we make it pop for today’s youth? Simple! Young people love remixing the past, so we let today’s hottest artists give the Kingfisher tune a banger-worthy spin. And that’s how Kingfisher Good Times Grooves was born! We teamed up with Paal Dabba, SickFlip, Kratex, Lothika, and Bharg, who turned it into a fire soundtrack, ready to ignite every party—starting with the teams this cricket season!”

The campaign also features the launch of a limited-edition Kingfisher Groove Bottle.

The brand film was brought to life by Ogilvy South, with Gameface Asia Music Agency managing the music artist collaboration and campaign and Crazyfew Films handling production of the films.