KIA brings their ads AliveOnPrint for their Carnival Limousine

Delhi: In a marketing campaign for the Carnival Limousine launch, KIA Motors brought their latest full page print ads to life through a mixed reality experience created by AliveOnPrint.

Full page ads were activated in national newspapers like The Times of India, Hindustan Times and The Economic Times.

With AliveOnPrint technology, by scanning a QR code in the ad and pointing to the ad, readers could play a video directly on their newspaper.

AliveOnPrint is a technology solution created by global creative tech studio, AliveNow. Their CEO, Adhvith Dhuddu shared his thoughts on this activation, ‘’We were thrilled to work with KIA to bring this innovation to life. We know how important the Carnival Limousine launch was and when we presented the idea, the KIA team was equally excited to add a layer of tech and immersiveness to their nation wide print campaign. By combining the power of print media with the dynamic capabilities of AliveOnPrint, we were able to achieve some incredible results.’’

The campaign included a "Pre-Book Now" button within the mixed reality experience.