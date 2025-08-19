Khyati Sarang joins a t o m network as Head of Strategy Planning

New Delhi: a t o m network has appointed Khyati Sarang as its Head of Strategy Planning.

Sarang is a MICA alum with 18 years of experience in brand strategy, having worked across Indian and global markets. She has previously led strategic mandates for several of Unilever’s brands including Sunsilk, Glow & Lovely, TRESemmé, Rin, Wheel and Lux. Her portfolio has also covered work with Tata Power, General Insurance Council (GIC) and Hershey’s.

In her new role, Sarang will lead the agency’s strategic planning function, working with creative and business leadership teams to deliver integrated solutions for clients in an increasingly fragmented media and consumer environment.

Commenting on her new role, Sarang said, “For me, strategy is beyond clever words or grand frameworks. It’s the discipline of cutting through layers of noise, contradiction, and complexity until what remains is a truth sharp enough to guide both creativity and commerce with confidence & clarity. I chose a t o m because it treats that clarity as fuel, not as formality, and has built an environment where strategists and creatives push each other to raise the work, not just the decks.”

Abhik Santara, Director and CEO of a t o m, added, “At a t o m, strategy has never been a box to tick or a last-minute deck after the creative fireworks. For us, it’s the starting line. Every brief is interrogated with rigor - market, consumer, and category - because we’d rather risk a delay than risk our clients’ trust. Agility matters, but impact matters more.

In today’s fractured and fast-moving consumer landscape, only ideas built on sharp, forward-looking strategy can truly move markets. That’s why Khyati’s arrival is significant. She brings not just years of expertise, but an instinctive ability to connect culture, creativity, and commerce. With her on board, we are doubling down on our promise: work that is strategically unshakable and creatively fearless.”