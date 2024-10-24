Khushi Advertising & Nexus launch twin-stacked anamorphic cuboids 'PRISMOX'

New Delhi: Khushi Advertising has partnered with Nexus Hyderabad to unveil India’s first twin-stacked anamorphic cuboids, PRISMOX. The screen will allow retailers to showcase and promote their brands in an immersive and visually captivating format with a 360-degree distortion-free visual experience.

Placed at the centre of the mall, PRISMOX’s technology will allow retailers to engage with the audience, enhancing brand awareness and consumer interaction with a 20-second slot in a 5-minute loop. Brands can showcase their campaigns and product launches, creating hyper-real interactions that aim to enhance impact and brand recall.

The structure features two cuboids, which are visible from all sides and are suspended several feet above the ground.

Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexus Select Trust, said, "At Nexus, we continuously strive to lead innovation in retail advertising and customer engagement. In partnership with Khushi Advertising, we are delighted to announce India’s first twin-stacked anamorphic cuboids. We aim to empower brands and retailers to create impactful, interactive content that resonates with their audience. Through collaboration, creativity, and cutting-edge technology, we are excited to elevate marketing strategies to new heights, setting a benchmark in retail experiences."

Vishu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising, said, “We are thrilled to introduce PRISMOX, India’s first twin stacked anamorphic cuboids, in partnership with Nexus. Our specialised mall division is dedicated to delivering impactful, integrated out-of-home solutions and PRISMOX is poised to redefine in-mall advertising in a way never attempted before. The PRISMOX anamorphic screens enhance brand visibility for advertisers, offering brands an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a dynamic and ever-evolving audience in a futuristic way.”