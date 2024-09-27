Khumaar resonates with renditions of Rafi Saab

Delhi: Bipin R Pandit’s Khumaar that was held on September 21, 2024 at 4 pm at St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra, with popular Rafi Saab numbers rendered by eight singers and eleven musicians. The show was a full house with an audience in excess of 900.

The show was attended by who’s who of the Advertising, Media, Marketing, P.R and Research World besides audience from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Lucknow and many more cities.

Also in attendance were Rafi Saab’s daughter Yasmine and Son in law Pervez Bhai and Akhtar Jaipuri, son of lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri. The first Rafi Saab award instituted by Bipin R Pandit at Khumaar was presented to Mahendra Kapoor who was a disciple of Rafi Saab. His actor/ singer son Ruhaan Kapoor graced the occasion and received it.

The Presenting sponsor was Tribes, Powered by sponsor was Nett Value Media, NGO partner was Light Of Life Trust, Gifting Partner was Mondelez and Zodiac, Beverage partner Nestle.

Bipin R Pandit Founder, Owner and Compere of Khumaar, said, "Khumaar has become a huge brand in the past 19 years. I have often said that to fill up an auditorium with a capacity of 900 plus is not a joke. In fact, it is extremely difficult. The audience have become very discerning. If Khumaar could successfully hold them spell bound for five and a half hours year after year, it speaks volumes about the quality of the show put up. It is my endeavour to present my show innovatively every time and hold the audience by surprise. This time the standout feature was a presentation in corporate style on Rafi Saab and three innovative segments of songs newly introduced. Not to forget the institution of the prestigious Rafi Saab award, which was handed over to Ruhaan Kapoor, who received the award on behalf of his father the Late and Great Mahendra Kapoor. The best part was when the audience chanted in unison the tag line of Khumaar “Khumaar Nahi Dekha Toh Phir Kyaa Dekha”.