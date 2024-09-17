Khumaar enters 19th year, next show scheduled for Sep 21

Delhi: Khumaar entered its 19th year and this segmented show has happened in Mumbai, Baroda and Indore.

The company revealed that the singers are selected after a proper scouting of talent for 365 days.

The show is set to happen on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 4pm at St. Andrew Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai, where there will be five singers from cities namely Pune, Nashik-Malegaon, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Lucknow and three singers from Mumbai.

The shows aims to have professionals from the world of Advertising, Media, Marketing, P.R and Research Fraternity attending it.

Bipin R Pandit, owner and founder of Khumaar, said,“Khumaar has become a brand in 19 years. Every year the endeavor is to provide the audience with quality music in a innovative and creative manner. This year I promise to present the Legend of the Legends Rafi Saab in altogether different fashion. I will also be instituting a Mohammad Rafi Award, and the first award will be presented to the greatest disciple of Mohammad Rafi the Great and Late Mahendra Kapoor whose Famous Actor/Singer son Ruhan Kapoor will receive the same. I am thankful to my Presenting Sponsor Tribes and Co-Powered by sponsor Net Value Media.”