Kerala’s premier Onam celebration Onakkoottayma to be hosted from Sep 13

New Delhi: From September 13th to 22nd, Onakkoottayma 2024 — Kerala’s premier Onam festival is set to be hosted at Kanakakkunnu Palace, Thiruvananthapuram.

The festival is set to host entertainment, performances, competitions, and cultural showcases.

The footfalls are expected to be minimum 2.5 lakhs and aims to be an opportunity for brands to connect with the audience during Onam festivities.

Entry Fee of Rs 50 will be collected, a part of which will be contributed to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for Wayanad.

For brand associations: 98460 61164 / 97428 88438