Kerala based agency Maitri receives multiple honours at Abbys & Kyoorious Awards 2025

New Delhi: Independent agency Maitri, based in Kerala, has seen increased visibility this year at the Kyoorius Creative Awards and Abbys 2025, where it received multiple honours across categories. The agency, which became the first from South India to win a Grand Prix at the Abbys last year, continued its presence on the national creative stage.

“We’ve always believed that there’s plenty of creativity in Kerala,” said Raju Menon, Managing Director of Maitri. “These wins affirm that you don’t have to leave home for the world to see your work.”

Maitri’s campaign for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was among the most recognised at both award shows. The campaign, which used the format of a scam advertisement to critique such ads, won three Kyoorius awards in Topical Film, Social Media Engagement, and Film Craft (Produced Under INR 10 Lakh). It also received two Silver Abbys for Digital – Online Only Video (30s to 60s) and Digital Craft – Creative Use of Video.

Despite operating with smaller budgets than many national agencies, the campaign drew attention for its creative execution. Another BGMI campaign, Sandhesham, referenced cultural nostalgia to reconnect with Malayalee gamers. It went on to win two Blue Elephants at Kyoorius in the Regional Film and Regional Digital and Social Media categories. The ad gained traction despite being in a language spoken by just 0.4% of the global population.

Maitri was also awarded for its Valentine’s Day campaign Villantine’s Day for Asianet. The film, which reframed the day through the perspective of villains from Malayalam cinema, was noted for its mix of humour and nostalgia and was awarded a Blue Elephant at Kyoorius.

The agency’s portfolio this season included a Baby Elephant and several shortlistings across categories, including under the Young Maverick awards.

“Whether it was the satire in Thokkummoottil, the nostalgia of Sandhesham, or the humorous twist of Villantine’s Day, we tried to make each idea feel like it was born here but built to travel,” said Francis Thomas, Group Creative Director at Maitri.

“The question we always ask ourselves – is this something I’d send my friends?” added Vincent Vadakkan, also a Group Creative Director at the agency.

The agency’s recognition reflects a broader trend in the Indian advertising landscape, where regional agencies are increasingly producing work that resonates nationally while maintaining local relevance.

“The best work comes from a place of mutual trust and respect, and we’re lucky we have that with our clients,” said Sumit Raj, Director – Digital & Overseas Business at Maitri.