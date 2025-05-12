Keenai Wealth appoints 22feet Tribal Worldwide as creative agency

New Delhi: Keenai Wealth, a wealth management platform, has appointed 22feet Tribal Worldwide as its creative agency.

As Keenai Wealth prepares for its official brand launch in May, the collaboration with 22feet will focus on building a distinctive brand and visual identity that reflects Keenai’s core values and proposition.

“At Keenai, we are focused on building strong brand fundamentals that will stand the test of time,” said Doorva Bahuguna, Chief Marketing Officer, Keenai. “This partnership is about setting a clear foundation through thoughtful design, consistent language, and meaningful experiences. It reflects who we are and the value we deliver to our clients.”