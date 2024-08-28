Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 onboards Aakash Educational Services as knowledge partner

Delhi: Aakash Educational Services (AESL) has announced its association Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 as the official Knowledge Partner. The reality quiz show airs every Monday to Friday at 9pm on Sony Entertainment Television.



Deepak Mehrotra, MD and CEO of Aakash Educational Services (AESL), expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Our association with Kaun Banega Crorepati, a show that epitomizes the power of knowledge, is our shared vision of building a more informed and empowered society. Together, we hope to inspire the next generation to pursue their academic and career aspirations with determination and confidence."



Sandeep Mehrotra, Head—Ad Sales, Network Channels, at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), added, “On Kaun Banega Crorepati, lives are transformed one question at a time, proving that knowledge is the ultimate equalizer. This insight aligns seamlessly with AESL’s mission to empower society through education.”