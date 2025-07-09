Karnataka’s online gaming push gets AIGF support; federation seeks central regulation

New Delhi: The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has welcomed Karnataka’s proposal to establish a dedicated regulatory authority for online gaming and betting, while urging the Centre to introduce a coordinated national framework to address the broader challenges posed by unregulated and offshore platforms.

The Karnataka government recently introduced The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes the formation of a Karnataka Online Gaming and Betting Regulatory Authority.

Commenting on the development, Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF, said, "A clear distinction between games of skill and chance, backed by progressive regulation, is essential to ensure consumer protection and foster responsible growth in the online gaming sector. Karnataka, home to the largest and most vibrant gaming ecosystem in the country, has taken a significant step forward by supporting the industry through a transparent and consultative approach."

The AIGF, which represents stakeholders across India’s gaming sector, has previously called for regulation that prioritises user safety and responsible business practices.

While supporting Karnataka’s initiative, the federation raised concerns about the limitations of state-level regulation in tackling offshore betting platforms.

"While we applaud the state government’s initiative, we also believe that state-level laws alone may not be sufficient to curb the growing menace of offshore gambling platforms, which operate beyond India’s jurisdiction, offer no consumer recourse and are emerging as one of the biggest national security threat. Addressing this challenge requires a strong national framework that brings together all relevant stakeholders to effectively regulate and monitor the ecosystem. Only through such a unified and coordinated approach can we ensure the long-term sustainability and integrity of India’s online gaming industry."