Karnataka govt approves draft notification to allow outdoor advertisements after 6 years

New Delhi: Outdoor advertisements, including hoardings, posters, banners, building wraps, and mobile displays, are poised for a resurgence after six years, following government approval of BBMP’s Advertisement By-laws 2024.

Ads will be permitted on roads wider than 60 ft, both on government and private properties. Private owners must pay taxes to BBMP before renting out space, aiming to generate over Rs 1,000 crore annually.

The public can submit objections/suggestions on the bylaws within 30 days of the July 19 notification. Ads in BBMP will be auctioned under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999, excluding Metro infrastructure.

BBMP will enforce bylaws through zonal commissioners to prevent unauthorized ads, applying fixed fees from June 17, 2023, with 18% interest for non-payment.

Defaulters may face asset seizure and criminal action under Section 326 of the Act. An advertising regulatory committee, led by the additional chief secretary of urban development, will address objections and oversee safety concerns.