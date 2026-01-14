New Delhi: Kapiva has appointed Piyal Das as Head of Creative and Director, Marketing, a move that strengthens the ayurvedic wellness brand’s senior creative leadership.

Das confirmed the development through a LinkedIn post, marking his transition from agency leadership to a full-time role at Kapiva. Commenting on the move, he said, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Creative, Director, Marketing at Kapiva.”

In his new role, Das will oversee Kapiva’s creative and marketing direction, working closely with internal teams to shape brand communication and consumer engagement across platforms.

Prior to joining Kapiva, Das served as Creative Director at Leo Burnett, where he led creative duties for Reckitt brands including Durex, Dettol, Veet, Moov and Gaviscon. He has also held senior creative roles at HT Media, Havas Creative Network, and The Glitch, working across digital, brand strategy and integrated campaigns. Earlier in his career, he founded and managed a food and hospitality venture, gaining hands-on experience across branding, operations and marketing.