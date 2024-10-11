Kapil Batra joins Lowe Lintas as President at its Mumbai office

New Delhi: Lowe Lintas announced the appointment of Kapil Batra as President at its Mumbai office, effective immediately.

He will report to Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer (CCO) at the agency.

Batra brings with him over two decades of experience in the advertising industry.

Before joining Lowe Lintas, he served as the National Creative Director at Wieden+Kennedy. Notably, Wieden + Kennedy recently closed its operations in India.

Before W+K, he was heading creative for the Gurgaon office of McCann Worldgroup India.

His body of work includes ‘PayTM Karo’ campaign, ‘Share a Coke’ series, ‘Mirchi Sunne Wale Always Khush (Rudaali)’, Yatra.com’s ‘Ehsaan 'mat lo, discount lo’, Happydent’s ‘Dikha Bateesi kar baat achhi si’ campaign and the ‘Dettol Soap Bubbles’ activation.

He has been recognised at prestigious platforms including Cannes, D&AD, Clio, One Show, Spikes Asia, and Effies, among others.

Bhardwaj commented, "To me, Kapil embodies what Lowe Lintas has stood for over the decades—total commitment to creative excellence and a collaborative, team-first approach. His work on PayTM, Perfetti and Coca-Cola is legendary, and I do not doubt that his creativity will propel and inspire the team to new creative heights. Along with Sarvesh Raikar and Madhu Noorani in Mumbai, Vasudha Misra in Delhi, and Arpan Bhattacharyya and Litna Das in Bangalore, our senior creative leadership team is complete and ready for the future."

Batra said, "Joining Lowe Lintas as President of the Mumbai office is an incredible opportunity to be part of an agency that consistently pushes the boundaries of creativity. Lowe Lintas has a rich legacy of creating work that is not just memorable but also meaningful. I am excited to contribute to this legacy and work alongside Prateek Bhardwaj and the immensely talented team here to create campaigns that resonate with audiences and make a real difference for our clients."