Kalyani Srivastava joins Creativeland Asia as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi: Kalyani Srivastava has joined Creativeland Asia as Chief Business Officer, as announced in a LinkedIn post.

Before this, she worked at Ogilvy as Associate President from January 2024 to June 2025. Prior to Ogilvy, she was with Rediffusion Group for over 14 years, where she held several senior roles, including Vice President, Joint President, and Executive Vice President & Head of the Mumbai office.

During her time at Rediffusion Y&R, she served as Vice-President and also worked closely with the Chairman as Assistant Vice President & Chief of Staff. She later managed the Tata group’s PR business at Rediffusion-Edelman and headed Rediffusion Studios.

Earlier in her career, Srivastava worked in human resources at Randstad Inhouse Services (previously Mafoi) for over seven years. She also had roles in sales and management at Marriott Global Sales Organisation and The Leela Palaces & Resorts.